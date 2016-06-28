Deputy: Sleepy driver to blame for crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputy: Sleepy driver to blame for crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
The driver of the car allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) The driver of the car allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An early morning crash in McCracken County sent the driver to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 4500 block of Clarks River Road around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

The deputies learned that the driver, a 21 year old woman from Brookport, fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the right shoulder of the road, and hit a truck on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A lane of Clarks River Road was closed for about an hour for clean up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly