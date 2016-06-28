Deputy: Sleepy driver to blame for crash

The driver of the car allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

An early morning crash in McCracken County sent the driver to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 4500 block of Clarks River Road around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

The deputies learned that the driver, a 21 year old woman from Brookport, fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the right shoulder of the road, and hit a truck on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A lane of Clarks River Road was closed for about an hour for clean up.

