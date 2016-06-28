Marion, IL police identify suspects accused of using stolen credit card

The Marion Police Department is reporting it has identified the suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at several stores in Marion, Ill.

According to police, on June 6, a stolen credit card was used to buy merchandise at multiple locations in Marion, Ill., including Walmart and Rural King.

The three people involved were in a white, extended cab pickup.

Police are asking anyone with more information on this incident or the suspects involved to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

