Marion, IL police identify suspects accused of using stolen cred

Marion, IL police identify suspects accused of using stolen credit card

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is reporting it has identified the suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at several stores in Marion, Ill. 

According to police, on June 6, a stolen credit card was used to buy merchandise at multiple locations in Marion, Ill., including Walmart and Rural King.

The three people involved were in a white, extended cab pickup.

Police are asking anyone with more information on this incident or the suspects involved to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

