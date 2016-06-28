Car catches fire in Chaffee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Car catches fire in Chaffee

Crews in Chaffee fought a car fire Tuesday morning. (Source: Mary Mays/Facebook) Crews in Chaffee fought a car fire Tuesday morning. (Source: Mary Mays/Facebook)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

Firefighters in Chaffee were busy Tuesday morning as they fought a car fire.

It happened on Tennymae Drive. KFVS viewer Mary Mays sent us several pictures of crews hard at work.

Police say the car may have had an electrical issue that sparked the blaze.

No one was hurt.

