Car catches fire in Chaffee

Firefighters in Chaffee were busy Tuesday morning as they fought a car fire.

It happened on Tennymae Drive. KFVS viewer Mary Mays sent us several pictures of crews hard at work.

Police say the car may have had an electrical issue that sparked the blaze.

No one was hurt.

