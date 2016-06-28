SIC Dual Credit Students Receive Dual Degrees

Three local students have earned received both their high school diplomas and associate degrees from Southeastern Illinois College.

Students Halley Olveda of Cave in Rock, IL, Harley Nicolas Cofield of Carrier Mills, and Bailey Harris of Vienna were able to earn high school and college credits at the same time.

Olveda received her Associate in Science

Cofield and Harris both received Associates in Arts and an Associate in Science.

The students were able to complete this task by being enrolled in dual credit classes as well as being dual enrolled.

“SIC has not only given me a great head start in my education but it has also prepared me for my future,” said Olveda “ I was home schooled through Bob Jones University where teachers are recorded teaching actual lessons. There are ways to contact these teachers, but you never meet them face to face. SIC is where I was first able to get one on one experience with some amazing teachers. I feel like my experiences at SIC have helped to prepare me for the new experiences I will be facing at university this fall.”

Olveda plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where she would like to receive her bachelor’s degree, then continue on to receive her Master of Business Administration.

Cofield, who plans to return to SIC said, “Once I immersed myself within the math and science curriculum I found myself drawn to those fields. I have always believed that teachers have powerful influence I the lives of their students, and I witnessed it first hand as I coped with the loss of my father.”

“Not only are dual credit and dual enrollment classes worth it because they mean you have taken the initiative and started working on bettering yourself, but they also come with a discount, making your first few semesters of college more affordable,” said Olveda.

