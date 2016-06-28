River Radio announces 2016 Heartland Idol contest

The 2016 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol contest has been announced by River Radio.

Open auditions will be held at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 16.

Contestants must be at least 14 years of age, and must have a valid birth certificate or driver’s license.

In order to advance to the next round, participants will need to perform a one minute cappella for the judges.

Only the 40 best singers will move on.

The 2016 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol winner will be determined at this year’s SEMO District Fair.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a professional recording session with the Brothers Walker from The Voice and $1,000.

If you would like further information please contact Karley McDaniel at 573-335-8291 or at this email.

