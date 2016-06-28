State facilities owe City of Chester more than $1M in utilities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State facilities owe City of Chester more than $1M in utilities

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois state facilities in Chester owe more than a million dollars in utilities which include gas, water and sewer.

The Menard Correctional Center and Chester Mental Health Center owe $1,360,389 according to Chester's City Clerk Bethany Burner.

The Menard Correctional Center owes most of the debt totaling $1,198,725. The correctional center paid for July, Aug., Sept., and Oct., but has not paid anything since November of 2015.

The City of Chester has not received a single payment for almost an entire year, since July of 2015 from the Chester Mental Health Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly