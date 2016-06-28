State facilities owe City of Chester more than $1M in utilities

This is a copy of the 2015 State of Illinois Accounts, including those for the Menard facilities.

The mayor for the City of Chester, Illinois is hoping the years' worth of unpaid utilities from its state run facilities will be paid soon.

Mayor: Water at Menard prison could be shut off due to unpaid utilities

Illinois state facilities in Chester owe more than a million dollars in utilities which include gas, water and sewer.

The Menard Correctional Center and Chester Mental Health Center owe $1,360,389 according to Chester's City Clerk Bethany Burner.

The Menard Correctional Center owes most of the debt totaling $1,198,725. The correctional center paid for July, Aug., Sept., and Oct., but has not paid anything since November of 2015.

The City of Chester has not received a single payment for almost an entire year, since July of 2015 from the Chester Mental Health Center.

