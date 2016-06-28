Street Crimes Task Force nets 17 arrests

The Street Crimes Task Force detail netted 17 arrests in Charleston and Sikeston. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

The Street Crimes Task Force arrested 17 people and got drugs off the street during their most recent patrols in Sikeston and Charleston.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers from Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Charleston, The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sikeston DPS, and the Missouri National Guard Helicopter worked together on June 24.

60 vehicles were stopped during the patrol which lead to 17 arrests and 39 citations issued.

During the detail, officers seized 12.5 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of methamphetamine, along with methamphetamine paraphernalia.

"The street crimes task force continues to be a success in curbing crime in the target cities," said Chief Drew Juden. "It has also provided a unique and much needed information sharing process to identify a very mobile and opportunistic criminal element.

The task force was set up in 2014 in an effort to address drug and gang activities in parts of Southeast Missouri.

