Missouri tops the list for most patriotic states

A new reports shows some states bleed more red, white and blue than others.

WalletHub ranked each state based on how much they embrace expressions of American pride.

Their study examined several key issues like military engagement, voting habits and civil-education requirements.

Turns out, Missouri ranks in the top 20. The state comes in at No. 19.

It was given a 23 on military engagement and a 19 in civic engagement.

According to WalletHub, patriotism has been falling in recent years.

In 2011, 38 percent of Americans said the U.S. was the best country in the world.

That number fell to 28 percent in 2014.

How did other Heartland states fare?

Illinois came in nearly last, being ranked 46. In fact, Illinois made the list for the fewest veterans per capita.

Kentucky, on the other hand, came in at No. 27.

To see the country's most patriotic hotspots, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.