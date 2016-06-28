June 28 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are blowing out birthday candles today.

He won critical acclaim after starring in "The Buddy Holly Story." He's also had roles in "Lethal Weapon," "Rookie of the Year" and "Predator 2." Gary Busey is 72 today.

He was the lead vocalist for the Australian band "Men At Work." You heard him on songs like "Who Can It Be Now," "Down Under" and "It's a Mistake." Colin Hay is 63 today.

He's a former NFL lineman who spent his entire 13 year career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After his NFL days were over, he headed to the broadcast booth and has worked for both ABC and CBS. He continues to be a prominent sports figure in St. Louis. NFL Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf is 67 today.

