FIRST ALERT: Calm morning will kickoff Tuesday, but storms could follow

It is Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday morning looks calm, but that might not last. Brian is tracking the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Waking up temps will be in the 60s. By lunchtime they’ll rise to the mid-80s. The storms will likely develop as a cold front moves through the Heartland this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: the holiday weekend looks stormy.

Making Headlines:

Never forgotten: After a difficult battle with dementia, Pat Summitt, the winningest college basketball coach, has died at age 64. According to a statement made by her son to WATE, Summitt died "peacefully this morning" in Knoxville.

Fiery explosion: An explosion at a natural gas production plant in Mississippi sent flames high into the sky late Monday night. Authorities report no one was injured.

Wet, dry vote: Will Mayfield be the next Kentucky town to allow package liquor sales? Residents in nine precincts will head to the polls today to vote.

Proposed plan: Senate Democrats plan to put forward an education funding plan today that increases money for public schools this fall by $750 million.

What's trending:

Brutal attack: A pregnant teenager was beaten by customers while on the job this weekend over the matter of drinking straws. We're following the latest developments this morning on the Breakfast Show.

