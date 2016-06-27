Jackson high school student wins big with his words

The words of a Jackson, Missouri high school student are going to help put him through college.

Cameron Tyler, 17, won more than $20,000 in scholarship money after he won the Optimist International Oratorical World Championships.

"I didn't think I won," Tyler said. "My mom had to go 'Cameron, Cameron you won', and I stood up and went 'oh my goodness'. I walked up and I was shaking as I went up there and when they were taking pictures a couple of people commented that I was shaking and I said 'yes, I'm very nervous'."

Tyler's speech focused on how his best helps to bring out the best in others.

His journey to the top took him through districts, nationals and culminated by beating out eight other students from the U.S.,Canada and Belize.

