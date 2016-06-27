Charleston, MO makes list of 'Top 10 Most Stressed Cities' in state

One career help website posted the "Top 10 Most Stressed Cities" in Missouri and Charleston made the list.

Zippia.com said they used data from the U.S. Census; American Community Survey and looked at things like the commute time, unemployment, hours worked and rent prices.

Charleston came in ninth place, with Jennings in first and St. Louis in second.

Kennett was number 18 on the list and Poplar Bluff was number 38.

