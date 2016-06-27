Butler Co. coroner calls for grand jury in Heavenly Hafford case

A county coroner is speaking out about his role in an investigation that has caught the attention of many.

A county coroner is speaking out about his role in an investigation that has caught the attention of many.

Exclusive: Butler Co. coroner speaks out on his role in Hafford case

Exclusive: Butler Co. coroner speaks out on his role in Hafford case

The one-year anniversary of the hit and run death of Heavenly Hafford in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was Friday, December 9.

The one-year anniversary of the hit and run death of Heavenly Hafford in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was Friday, December 9.

Bring in a grand jury. That's the latest call from Butler County's coroner in the controversial Heavenly Hafford hit and run case.

Jim Akers' investigation found the 13-year-old girl was killed in December 2015 by the first vehicle that hit her as she crossed a busy road in Poplar Bluff.

Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Barbour said that finding led him to not formally charge the driver of the second vehicle that hit her moments later.

Now, Akers is pointing to Barbour's family friendship with that second man, saying a grand jury should be convened to impartially review all the evidence in the case.

Late on Monday afternoon, June 27, Barbour told us he's aware of the coroner's suggestion and is not going to comment on it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.