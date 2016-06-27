3 teens in Mt. Vernon face multiple burglary charges

Three teens are in police custody after three break-ins occurred in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, June 25.

Authorities say the burglaries all happened early Saturday morning at Times Square Liquors West, Dollar General North and Farm Fresh.

Investigators were able to quickly track down a suspect, the suspected getaway vehicle and some of the stolen property.

Three teenagers now face burglary charges and are all in juvenile custody.

