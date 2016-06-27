Perry County Courthouse added to National Register of Historic Places

The Perry County, MO courthouse is now included in the National Register of Historic Places. (Source: KFVS)

The Perry County Courthouse in Perryville, Missouri has now been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced the addition in May, adding the courthouse to the list of places in the country that are deemed worthy of preservation.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the courthouse was added to the register because of the role it played in building the local government over the years, as well as its contributions of the architectural nature in Perryville. The department's official report states that the courthouse is Perry County's oldest existing symbol of political law and power.

As a result, the local government is now eligible for state and federal tax credits set aside for purposes of historic rehabilitation.

The courthouse was built in 1904 and was designed by architect J. W. Gad dis.

With the addition of the courthouse to the National Register of Historic Places, there are now nine locations in the county to be listed on the historic registry, including the Old Appleton Bridge, Wittgenstein's Tower Rock and Perryville Shelby-Nicholson-Schindler House.

