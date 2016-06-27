Carbondale police arrest two juveniles in connection with BB, airsoft gun shootings

Police at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are looking for the people responsible for hitting someone in the head with some sort of projectile.

Officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department have arrested two juveniles after receiving another complaint of subjects shooting a BB gun at a pedestrian on Friday, July 1 around 11:20 p.m.

The victim reported having been walking in the 300 block of East Walnut Street when the suspects began shooting from a moving vehicle. The victim was struck once, but was not injured. A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Tatum Heights Park, where they identified the occupants as juveniles.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a BB gun along with BBs in the vehicle. Two of the juveniles were arrested and, as of now, have been charged with disorderly conduct. They were taken into custody and processed before being released to their parents or guardians.

This incident comes on the heels of numerous complaints of BB and/or airsoft guns being fired over a two-week period back in June

According to police, the previous incidents involve either property being damaged by a BB gun or BB guns being fired at pedestrians.

The incidents include:

On June 13, at about 11 p.m., police say someone was walking in the parking area north of Morris Library when he was hit in the head with a projectile from what he believed to be a BB gun or an airsoft gun. The victim had minor injuries and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

On June 15, at about 9 p.m., a man reportedly was approached by two white men in a white pickup with a red stripe as he was walking in the 400 block of West Mill St. The men allegedly fired multiple shots from an airsoft gun at the victim, who police say was not hit.

On June 16, at about 9 p.m., three women were walking in the 700 block of North Oakland St. when police say a maroon four-door vehicle stopped near them. They say two unknown men fired BB guns at the women and one of them was hit.

On June 17, at about 2:35 a.m., police say two women were walking near the 100 block of North Poplar St. when a maroon vehicle pulled up next to them and unknown suspects fired a BB gun at them. Both women were hit.

On June 21 at around 10:45 p.m., police say a man and woman were walking near the intersection of East Walnut St. and South Lewis Lane when a tan, late 90s model, four-door vehicle drove past them and a white man in the passenger seat allegedly threw a full beer can at them. A short time later, police say the same vehicle drove past them when they were near the intersection of East Walnut St. and Dorthella when a black man in the passenger seat allegedly shot a BB gun at them. The man was hit by a projectile.

On June 25 at about 1 a.m., the Carbondale police department responded to a complaint of damage to property in the 600 block of East Park St. The investigation revealed an unknown suspect or suspects damaging a windshield on a vehicle by shooting a BB gun at it.

The investigation into this incident, along with the previous ones, remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on any of the reported incidents is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200, extension 405, the SIU Department of Public Safety at 618-457-3771 or the Carbondale/SIUC Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

