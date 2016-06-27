Dump truck flips on its side near the Show Me Center

The driver of a dump truck had minor injuries after his truck turned on its side near the Show Me Center.

According to a University Spokeswoman, it happened as the truck was dumping a load of rock.

The load shifted and flipped the truck on its side.

It happened on the north side of the Show Me Center where the parking lot is being repaired.

