Ramp to Purchase Parkway at Mayfield blocked

The northbound ramp from KY 80 to the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield is blocked right now.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a truck bringing materials to the construction zone lost a load of precast concrete drainage pipe ends.

Drivers on KY 80 seeking access to the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at exit 22 will need to find an alternate route.

