NB I-55 near 19 mile marker reopened after overturned vehicle blocked traffic

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Northbound Interstate 55 is clear after a commercial vehicle overturned on Monday, June 27.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers were en route to the crash at the 19 mile marker of I-55.

He said there were no reported injuries.

