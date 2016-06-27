City of Jackson to host duck races

The Jackson City Park will be hosting duck races on the 4th of July.

Tickets can be bought at Cobblestone Corner and High Street Station in Jackson.

Ducks will cost $5 per duck or $25 for a six-quack.

The race will be held at the footbridge on Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park.

Proceeds benefit the Jackson Heritage Association and the Oliver House Museum.

They will be a wide array of prizes including cash.

The event takes place July 4th at 11:00 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.