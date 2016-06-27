Man accused of robbing Murray, KY store with knife

A Lexington, Kentucky man is accused of robbing a store with a knife in Murray.

Ricky D. Turner, was charged with first degree robbery, second degree fleeing or evading police, third degree assault on a police officer, third degree terroristic threatening and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but less than $10,000.

According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter fleeing the scene of a business on North 12th Street at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

Police say the suspect, identified as Turner, pointed a knife in the direction of a store employee.

According to witnesses, Turner allegedly left the store with a substantial amount of merchandise without paying for it.

Officers were able to catch Turner a short distance from the store.

After talking to witnesses and investigating the incident, Turner was taken into custody.

