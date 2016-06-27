New Madrid Co. deputies search for owners of recovered items

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is looking for the owners of some recently recovered items that are believed to have been stolen.

According to Sheriff Terry Stevens, his department is working with the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department on several theft cases on the northern end of New Madrid County.

Deputies in Stoddard County recently arrested someone suspected in thefts in both counties.

During a search of that person's vehicle, deputies found several items they believed to be stolen.

Stoddard County deputies were able to identify the owners of most of the items, but there a few items that investigators are still trying to find the rightful owners.

Some of the items already identified belong to a person that lives on County Highway 708. Investigators think some of the unclaimed items likely belong to someone who lives in the same area.

The items in question are a Lincoln ProCore 125 electric welder and a pink tote containing miscellaneous dvd, books, movies, and other similar items.

If you recognize these items or know who they might belong to, you are asked to call Sergeant Danny Ware at 573-748-0148.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.