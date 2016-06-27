Deputy stops to help motorist, arrests passenger on drug charges

A deputy in McCracken County stopped to help a motorist and ended up arresting a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the department, just after midnight on June 27, a deputy noticed an SUV pull off to the side of Sheehan Bridge Road and put its hazardous lights on.

The deputy got out and talked to the people in the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Melissa Byrne, appeared very nervous, according to the department.

During the investigation, the deputy learned Byrne had given him a false name and had active warrants for her arrest.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a plastic baggie with a gram of methamphetamine inside and several paraphernalia items in her wallet.

According to the department, the search also turned up a plastic baggie of marijuana and a glass pipe with drug reside.

Byrne was arrested and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and giving an officer a false name or address.

She is in the McCracken County Jail.

