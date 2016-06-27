Crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to the hospital

A crash on US45 in McCracken County sent one man to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's department, Jordan Delapp, 23, of Hickory, was driving behind a car driven by Richard Mehmet, 31, of Paducah.

Delapp lost consciousness for an unknown reason and rear ended Mehmet.

Mehmet lost control after the crash and his car spun around and got stuck in the median, according to the department.

Delapp was taken to the hospital for treatment.

