All lanes of I-57 open after fiery crash near West City, IL

Fire crews responded to a crash and fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 just north of Petroff Road in Franklin County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2005 International was going southbound on I-57 at milepost 73 at around 5:02 a.m. on Monday, June 27 when the driver said his vehicle began to drift toward the right side of the road and he was unable to gain control of it.

The driver told officers his trailer hit the bridge support at milepost 73.

Police say the semi then went off the road on the right side and into a ditch. They say debris from the semi caught on fire, caused by the impact with the bridge, but the semi itself did not catch fire.

The driver, Shane M. Blumhorst, 44, of Nashville, was cited for improper lane usage.

At around 6 a.m. there was a lot of fire on the interstate.

One lane of I-57 southbound remained closed near West City. Crews were working on the side of the road and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Multiple fire departments worked to put the fire out.

According to Franklin County EMA, no one was injured in the crash.

As of 7 a.m. crews were still on site dealing with some oil and other materials that have been spilled due to the accident.

The semi was hauling several small containers of oil and other materials. Officials worked to contain the materials that remained after putting out the large fire.

