This week in music: 1984 Springsteen comes close

Let's take a stroll down our music memory lane. This morning we check out the music scene from this week in 1984.

Billboard's Hot 100 had The Pointer Sisters at number five with "Jump (For My Love)." The song won the group a Grammy Award the following year.

Laura Branigan was at number four with "Self Control." Due to sexual content, MTV refused to air the video to the song without some edits.

Checking in at number three was the biggest hit of Prince's career. "When Doves Cry" was the singer's first chart topper and Billboard ranked it as the number one song of the year.

Believe it or not, Bruce Springsteen has never had a number one hit as a solo artist. But he came close with this one. "Dancing in the Dark" was holding down the number two spot. It spent 4 weeks in the runner up position and helped propel the album "Born in the USA" to become the biggest selling album of Springsteen's career.

And the chart topper for this week in '84 was "The Reflex" by Duran Duran. It was the band's first number one hit and featured some production work by Nile Rodgers who was the man behind the disco group "Chic" in the 1970's.

