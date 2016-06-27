June 28 celebrity birthdays

So, who's celebrating their birthday today?

He's an actor who was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois. He's best known for his roles in "Say Anything," "Sixteen Candles," "Con Air" and many other movies. John Cusack is 50 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as a disturbed fan who held James Caan prisoner in the movie "Misery." She's also received praise for her roles in "Primary Colors," "About Schmidt" and "Titanic." Kathy Bates is 68 today.

He's the director and actor who brought us such screen comedies as "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," "Spaceballs" and "High Anxiety." He also belongs to an exclusive club in Hollywood as he's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Mel Brooks is 90 today.

She's a country music artist who has appeared on "American Idol" and later won the Dancing with the Stars competition. Her hits include "Don't You Know You're Beautiful" and "Best Days of Your Life." Kellie Pickler is 29 today.

He's a legendary NFL quarterback who led the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowl victories. Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, John Elway is 56 today.

