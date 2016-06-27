FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers are moving out this A.M., and the heat is moving in

It is Monday, June 27, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Brian is tracking a changing forecast for your Monday morning. It looks like scattered showers or thunderstorms should pop-up across the Heartland just after sunrise. The storms will move north to south, moving out of the area entirely by this afternoon. After that, expect hot and humid with highs near 90. FIRST ALERT: Late week looks less hot, and less humid.

Making Headlines:

Veto legislation: Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he'll veto a sweeping gun rights bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature. The measure would allow most people to carry a concealed firearm, even if they haven't gone through the training currently required to get a permit.

Decision to be made: The U.S. Supreme Court will close out its current term with opinions in three cases. The last three cases concern regulation of Texas abortion clinics, the public corruption conviction of former Gov. Bob McDonnell of Virginia and a federal law that seeks to keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence.

On sale: You can officially buy fireworks in Cape Girardeau County starting today. However, current laws make it so there are restrictions on setting off fireworks within a certain distance from schools, hospitals, gas pumps, etc.

In flames: Passengers were left terrified when the wing of a Singapore Airlines passenger jet burst into flames. Thankfully, all the passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the plane.

