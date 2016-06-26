Johnston City native shares love of cars at Street Machine Nationals

Drivers, enthusiasts and fans made it out to the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals this weekend.

Daniel Spiller, 28, from Johnston City, Illinois, took home second place for the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals burnout competition.

“I bought this car when I was 16-years-old,” Spiller said.

Spiller said he has been a racing fan since he was a young child. He traded his dirt bike for a 1985 T-top Mustang.

He has spent the last 12 years modifying and racing it. The car now has 7 to 800 horsepower.

Spiller is an auto-body painter for Pepsi in Marion, Ill. but said he loves racing.

“You get up there, hear the engine, the smoke,” Spiller said. “I mean before every time down the track. Clean the tires off.”

“It’s just, it’s in my blood,” Spiller said.

More than 2,800 drivers brought their muscle cars, hot rods and street machines from all over the country to southern Illinois this weekend.

