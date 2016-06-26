SIUC to host 50th Annual Belleville Field Day event

Farmers and other agricultural industry professionals will take some time to look back to see how far they've come, and a look forward to where they are going at the 50th Annual Belleville Field Day.

The SIUC College of Agricultural Science event will be held on Thursday, July 14.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and sessions start at 9 a.m.

Programs, topics and presenters include:

Managing Nitrogen for corn, with Emerson Nafzinger, professor of crop sciences, University of Illinois, and U of I extension agronomist.

Crop Outlook, Input Decision and Cash Rents for 2017 with Gary Schnitkey, Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois.

UAV applications and Research in Agriculture for the 21st Century, with Chris Clemons, assistant professor of agriculture education at Auburn University.

These are just a few of the events individuals will be able to attend.

For any additional questions you can contact Ronald Krausz at (618)-566-4761.

