KSP investigate single-vehicle crash in Todd Co., KY

The Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on KY 102 on Sunday, June 26.

Troopers report the crash happened around 10:25 a.m. Sunday, and a preliminary investigation revealed that Aleigha Weissinger, of Allensville, Kentucky, was driving a 1997 Nissan Maxima southbound on KY 102, approximately four miles south of Elkton.

According to Weissinger, she momentarily took her eyes off the roadway, causing the vehicle to run into the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

Weissinger told authorities she then attempted to regain control of the vehicle, swerving back into the southbound lane when she then crossed into the northbound lane of the roadway. She then lost control of the vehicle and ran off of the the southbound lane.

The vehicle then went down an embankment into a ditch, which caused it to overturn onto its top. The vehicle came to final rest just off the southbound shoulder of KY 102.

Weissinger was treated at the scene by Todd County EMS for injuries sustained as a result of the collision before being taken by ambulance to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

Authorities say Weissinger was wearing a seat belt.

The Todd County Rescue Squad along with Todd County EMS assisted at the scene.

