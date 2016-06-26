What you need to know: Fireworks to go on sale in Cape Girardeau Monday

The City of Cape Girardeau has posted rules and advice regarding fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Residents can set off fireworks between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 through July 3. On July 4, they can be set off from 10 a.m. until midnight.

However, there are laws that prohibit setting off fireworks within a certain distance from schools, hospitals, gas pumps, etc. - all depending on the type of firework.

The city advises having an alert adult present to supervise firework activities, and to never try to relight a firework that did not ignite fully.

Bottle rockets are prohibited in Cape Girardeau.

For more details on laws regarding specific types of fireworks, read the city's blog post by clicking here.

