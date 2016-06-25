KSP search for man after leading troopers on high speed chase

The Kentucky State Police is actively searching for a man who took off on foot after leading troopers on a high speed chase on Friday, June 24.

The KSP was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on KY 54 in Fordsville, Kentucky on Friday night when a passenger car made an abrupt U-turn in the roadway as it neared the checkpoint.

A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver disregarded the trooper and sped off into Hancock County on KY 69.

The driver led troopers on a high speed chase for more than twenty miles before colliding with a tree on Coal Bank Hollow Road.

The driver, who has been identified as Larry N. Lawson of Owensboro, Kentucky, then took off on foot into a wooded area.

Lawson still has not been located.

Troopers with the KSP are actively searching for Lawson and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or Lawson’s whereabouts to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 Henderson at (270)-826-3312.

The KSP was assisted by the Ohio and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office's as well as the Owensboro Police Department K-9 Unit.

