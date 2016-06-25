Bikers Against Child Abuse help abused area children with annual event

The Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) kicked off their tenth year with a festivity at the Longshots Bar and Billiards in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 25.

This Southeast Missouri BACA Chapter is currently helping 14 children involved in child abuse cases. This chapter covers counties in Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

The organization's mission is to help empower abused children, and to help give them the strength and confidence needed when giving testimonies in court.

"If we go to court with them it makes them feel they're not alone," Chelsea Pullen of Sikeston said. "That's why we do it. We want them to feel empowered.

We want them to feel better and they can tell their story without any reproductions coming back. So if we're there with them, it helps the child feel like they have that strength to do what they need to."

BACA also provides money for therapy along with any other sort of help abused children need to recover and lead a better life.

"I'm glad we're able to help these kids and help them feel better and empowered, but at the same time, I really hate that we do have to exist," Pullen

said. "We have had a lot more (cases) here in the area."

There was something for everyone at the event, from bouncy houses, face paint, Child ID, live music, a dunking booth and more.

Money raised from the event goes back into the BACA fund to help other children involved in child abuse cases.

