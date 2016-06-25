Masonic Lodge in Millersville, MO celebrates 150th anniversary

The West View Masonic Lodge in Millersville, Missouri celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday, June 25.

More than 50 people came out to celebrate and recognize its accomplishments with a special ceremony and lunch.

It was charted on June 2, 1966 and has been growing stronger ever since.

The West View Masonic Lodge serves the Millersville-area and surrounding communities and practices the principles followed by more than 36,000 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Missouri as well as the millions throughout the world.

On hand at the event was the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff, as well as the Missouri U.S. Representative Jason Smith.

Smith also presented a Congressional Record proclamation for the lodge.

