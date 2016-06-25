Baptist Health Paducah to host free teen suicide prevention lecture

Baptist Health Paducah will host a free lecture on teen suicide prevention for parents, school, church and healthcare staff on Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in the Baptist Health Center auditorium.

The speaker will be Geoff Wilson, LCSW, director of Clinical Operations and chair of Stop Youth Suicide and Youth Suicide Prevention.

Four Rivers Behavioral Health will also provide information on what services are available for the treatment and diagnoses of teen behavioral disorders.

A light supper will also be available.

To RSVP, call (270)-676-2874 and list your number of guests.

