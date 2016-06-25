Earthquakes rattle 5 areas in western TN

Several small earthquakes hit various areas of western Tennessee on Saturday morning, June 25.

According to the USGS, the quakes hit near five locations between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Areas near Ridgely, Dyersburg, Union City, Martin and Nashville, Tennessee all experienced M2 earthquakes.

Each one reportedly had a depth of 4 km.

