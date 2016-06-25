Kennett PD: Endangered Silver Advisory lifted for missing man after found safely in AL

The Kennett Police Department is reporting that Henry D. Grimes has been located and is safe after an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued on Friday, June 24.

Authorities are saying that Grimes was located in Northport, Alabama on Saturday, June 25.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was initially issued after Grimes left his room at the Days Inn Motel in Kennett, Missouri on Friday, June 24.

Authorities said Grimes left the hotel to go to a nearby Walmart around noon on Friday and did not return.

Grimes is an 82-year-old white male with dementia.

