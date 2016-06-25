Identity of man who drowned in Lake of Egypt released

The name of the man who drowned in Lake of Egypt on Friday, June 24 has been released.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell has confirmed Christopher Key, 50, of rural Johnson County, drowned Friday in the lake.

Rockwell said an autopsy was conducted Saturday, June 25, but they are still awaiting toxicology reports to confirm the actual cause of death.

Rockwell said no foul play is suspected.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office is reporting the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

