Reported shots fired in the 200 block of Lorimier in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police have confirmed that gunshots were fired in the 200 block of Lorimier Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday morning, June 25.

Mike McGinnis said he heard at least six shots fired outside his house fired around 6 a.m. Saturday.

"What happened is someone ripped off six shots in my driveway," McGinnis said. "Who they were aiming at or what their intentions or motives were I have no idea."

Authorities have left the scene, but report that the investigation remains ongoing.

