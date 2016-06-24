Southeast MO Humane Society assists in animal hoarding case

After a woman passed away in Cape Girardeau County, sheriff's deputies discovered feral cats living inside her home.

Now, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is working to rescue those animals.

Charlotte Craig, a volunteer with the Humane Society, said she got a call from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, on Monday to assist in capturing the cats.

"Maximum there were eight cats I could see seven," Craig said.

Volunteers were first able to enter the home Wednesday and they had to brave near toxic conditions to try and rescue the cats.

Craig said she and others fought clutter, feces, and mounds of garbage to get to the feral felines.

"What does it take? Determination, dedication and wanting to do right by the cats and the lady who loved them," Craig said.

As of Friday night, volunteers have caught four cats, but because of disease and malnourishment they had all to be put down.

But Craig said everyone can learn a valuable lesson.

If you think a friend of neighbor may have a hoarding problem, speak up.

"Sometimes it's a person living by themselves who's lost touch of what's real."

Your actions could prevent further damage.

"It's a humane issue,” she said.

Humane Society volunteers also say this is a good reminder to have a plan in place for your pets should anything happen to you.

