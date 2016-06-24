Sikeston officers donate cycling gear to man for Tour de Corn

People around East Prairie are getting ready for the Tour de Corn.

East Prairie will host the Tour de Corn on June 24. (Source: Liz Davis Martin)

East Prairie gears up for the 2016 Tour de Corn

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety recently helped out a cyclist who is known by pretty much everyone in the Missouri city.

Adam Graham is a Special Olympian from Sikeston, Missouri who loves to hang out with Sikeston DPS officers.

“It feels pretty good!” Graham said as he strapped on his new helmet.

Graham rides his bike everywhere he goes, but not always in the proper clothing.

“He’s around town riding all the time and he rides with blue jeans and usually cowboy boots," Sikeston officer Brent Mullin said. "So that really not the proper gear for him to ride 100 miles in.”

Every year, Graham participates in the Tour de Corn bike race in East Prairie, Missouri in his street clothes, but now that’s a problem he doesn’t have to worry about anymore.

“He didn’t have the proper gear to race, so we decided to outfit him with that," Mullin said.

Officer Mullin, along with others in the community, raised hundreds of dollars to help Graham get some new gear.

When Graham started this year's race, you could hardly distinguish him from the rest.

He sported a new backpack equipped with a water bottle, new shoes and some other handy items to make for a more enjoyable ride.

“Not too bad, pretty comfortable," Graham said. "Riding pretty good comfortable, the shoes comfortable, pretty comfortable!”

Mullin said this opportunity to give back is one he will never forget.

“It’s awesome to give to someone who didn’t have anything,” Mullin said.

Mullin said the package wouldn’t have been complete without showing visitors in the race how strong Graham is - Sikeston Strong.

However, that’s not all Graham will be getting.

Officer Mullin said they plan to get Graham even more gear with some of the money they have left over.

