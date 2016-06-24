Masonic Lodge celebrating 150th birthday on June 2

The Westview Masonic Lodge is preparing to celebrate their 150th birthday on June 24 at 11 a.m.

The lodge was founded June 2, 1865.

Organizers for the event are excited for the event and are expecting 60-70 people.

"For 150 years," said Chris Moser, The District Deputy Grand Lecturer. "I mean just saying that to me is an amazing thing.150 years. And if you sit there and let you think about that for a little bit you're like, my gosh."

The celebration is free and open to the public.

