Man accused of assaulting Texas Roadhouse employee, nearly running over another

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a Texas Roadhouse employee and nearly running another over.

Anthony D. Davis, 34, of West Paducah, was arrested on charges of second degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, they were called to the Texas Roadhouse on James Sanders Blvd. just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

An employee told officers he was walking through the restaurant when a man allegedly hit him in the face with a beer mug. The man allegedly continued to hit the employee until he was pulled away by other patrons.

The employee had cuts to his face and inside his mouth, and one of his teeth was knocked out.

Police say the suspect took off in a white Dodge, nearly hitting another restaurant employee as he left.

An officer determined the suspect was Anthony Davis, whom drives a white 2014 Dodge Challenger.

Davis was found on Thursday afternoon when he reported to his parole officer.

Police say Davis declined answering any questions about the incident and was arrested. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

