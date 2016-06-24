Pool in Cape Girardeau participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

Swimmers in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff will get to participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

A day at the pool is one way to beat the heat, but that wasn't the only goal on Friday, June 24 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Fifty-two kids hoped to make it into the record books for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

This is the fourth time Cape Girardeau has been a part of the record-breaking effort, but organizers say it's not just about a place in history. It's about promoting swimming safety.

"Just the simple things of knowing not to panic is really important in any water situation and so, knowing not to panic, knowing some simple rescue skills like floating on your back or knowing how to get over the wall as quickly as you can, can really help and save people in the long run," Abby Sturmer with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation said.

Organizers say drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children ages one to 14.

The world record attempt in Cape Girardeau is part of a world-wide effort.

Officials will turn in their numbers to add to all of the other lessons held around the globe. It will then be up to Guinness to determine if indeed the record was broken.

