East Prairie gears up for the 2016 Tour de Corn

East Prairie will host the Tour de Corn on June 24. (Source: Liz Davis Martin)

People around East Prairie are getting ready for the Tour de Corn.

Liz Davis Martin sent us pictures of decorated bikes that people have placed around town.

The 15th annual ride begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

According to organizers, the ride started when a local cyclist, Mike Bryant, came up with the idea to start a charity ride.

Bryant went to the coordinator for East Prairie Tourism, and the rest, as they say, is history.

More than a thousand people ride in the race each year.

You can find more information here.

