M2.3 earthquake recorded near Crystal City, MO

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded near Crystal City, Missouri on Friday, June 24.

According to a preliminary report from the USGS, the earthquake happened around 9:56 a.m. and about 9 miles east-southeast of Crystal City. It was about 10 miles east-southeast of Festus.

The report stated the earthquake had a depth of about 15 kilometers.

