2 Federal search warrants executed in Steele

Officers from Steele teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (A.T.F.), Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, and Caruthersville Police Department to execute federal search warrants at a home on Factory Drive and another on Greenway Street.

During the searches, officers found controlled substances, firearms, and money.

The investigations are ongoing and Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said arrests are expected in the near future.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.