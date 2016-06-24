Two seriously hurt in Wayne County wreck

Two people were seriously hurt Thursday evening when a vehicle ran off Wayne County Road 552 and hit a tree.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Amanda Avery, 32, of St. Charles, was behind the wheel of a 2008 Dodge Caliber that ran off the road west of Route W just before 8 p.m. She was seriously injured and flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

An eight-year-old boy in the vehicle was also seriously hurt and was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Three other children, ages 2 through 13, were in the vehicle. Two went to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. One was not hurt.

It wasn't clear why the vehicle left the road.

