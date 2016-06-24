Pope County, IL celebrating 200 years of history

Celebrations are under way in Pope County, Illinois to ring in 200 years of history as a part of the county's Bicentennial Celebration.

The celebration is from July 1st through July 10th.

On Saturday, July 9th several events will be happening throughout the day, including historical house tours, sponsored by Beta Theta Sorority.

Tours will start at the Golconda Golden Circle, with tour times at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Other events include, bouncy houses for children from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., beard judging contest, beginning at 6 p.m. and live music starting at 10 a.m.

To see a full list of events for Pope County's Bicentennial, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.